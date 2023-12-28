Reclassified 2024 blue-chip cornerback sets Gators official visit date

The buzz of the early signing period has dulled to a distant din but the 2024 recruiting cycle is not nearly complete just yet. The Gators got some good news earlier this week when a recently reclassified blue-chip prospect expressed an interest in the Orange and Blue.

Four-star cornerback Kevyn Humes out of Baltimore (Maryland) St. Frances Academy announced on Monday his reclassification to the 2024 class. The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound defensive back also told On3’s Keith Niebuhr that he wanted to visit Florida at the time.

“They have a good chance,” Humes told Niebuhr. “I’m getting on the phone with them later or (Wednesday) to set one up.”

The Old Line State product has now locked in four official visits, starting with the Syracuse Orange and Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 12 and 19, respectively. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a date set for Jan. 26 and Florida will get the last trip the weekend of Feb. 2.

He plans on making his final decision in February after his Hogtown stop.

Some of the other schools that are interested in his talents are the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and Maryland Terrapins.

Humes is ranked No. 342 overall and No.25 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 384 and 34, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Penn State with a 26.3% chance of signing him, followed by Maryland (15.5%), Syracuse (10.0%) and Georgia (8.4%).

[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the set official visit date]

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire