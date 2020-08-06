Reche Caldwell shooting death mystery: Friend recalls FaceTime chat moments before slaying and family seeks justice

Tamarick Vanover and Reche Caldwell first met in 2002 as San Diego Chargers teammates, each at different ends of their careers. Vanover was getting his final chance after two years out of the NFL, and Caldwell was a second-round draft pick that spring, a rookie with his entire career in front of him.

The two were an unlikely pair on the surface, having attended rival schools — Vanover at Florida State, Caldwell at Florida. That never got between their friendship, one that would last for the next 18 years.

“Me and Reche, before this happened, we were talking on the phone like 10 times a day,” Vanover told Yahoo Sports. “At least 10 times a day.”

This, Vanover is referencing, was the night the 41-year-old Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa on June 6, just before he was about to go out with his girlfriend.

Vanover and Caldwell weren’t just talking on the phone when the shooting happened — they were actually FaceTiming. Vanover, several hours away in Tallahassee, Florida, was one of the last people to see Caldwell alive. The others: the woman Caldwell was dating (Jennifer Graciano) in whose front yard Caldwell was shot; the person (or people) who shot Caldwell; and the paramedics who couldn’t save his life on the way to the hospital.

Reche Caldwell started his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers in 2002. His six seasons in the NFL included stops in New England and Washington.

On that FaceTime call, Vanover said Caldwell was showing him his new office at the home owned by Graciano in Tampa’s Live Oaks Square neighborhood.

After walking outside, Caldwell also showed off his new jewelry and what he and Vanover used to call “honey buns” — their term for hundred-dollar bills.

“I said, ‘Bro, I know you got some honey buns on you!’ When I said that, he showed me like $20,000 in cash. I said, ‘Man!’” Vanover said.

That’s when everything changed in an instant.

“Then in the next few seconds, that’s when I heard the gunshots,” Vanover said. “I didn’t know what was going on at first. I was just standing there, calling [Caldwell’s name].

“His phone was on the ground. But he wasn’t saying anything.”

Police said Caldwell was shot in the chest and leg and that the incident didn’t “appear to be a random act.” According to a TMZ report, Caldwell was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes near the house, attempting to rob him.

Deborah Caldwell, Reche’s mother, said that her son’s last words were: “Tell everybody I love them.”

Yet no one seems to know who did it, or exactly why or how it happened.

2 months later, no break in Caldwell shooting death case

“Reche got along with everybody. He was just a good guy,” Deborah said. “Of course, he’s my son and I am going to say that. But everyone said that, too.”

Vanover said, “It makes no sense. Reche was always trying to keep people uplifted. ... None of us are angels. But in the long run, nobody deserved to die in such a traumatic way.”

It has been two months since Caldwell’s death, and there is no resolution in the case. The investigation, spearheaded by Tampa Police Detective Michael Kelley, remains open and ongoing, police say. They have not publicly named suspects or persons of interest. No arrests have been made.

Kelley didn’t respond to multiple calls for comment on the case.

“Unfortunately, there is no current update that can be released,” Tampa Police Department spokesperson Eddy Durkin told Yahoo Sports in a statement. “Detectives continue to actively work to develop leads in this case and encourage anyone who may have information in relation to his homicide to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.”

Deborah Caldwell can’t understand why nothing has been found. Recently, investigators seemed to indicate to her they were close to finding who did the shooting. Last week, she said she felt there was nothing to suggest the case was any closer to being solved.

