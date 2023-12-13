Recession fears return as figures show GDP slumped by 0.3% in October

Economic output fell more than expected in October (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain’s stuttering economy lost ground yet again in October when GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.3%.

The reverse was bigger than expected by City forecasters who had been predicting that output was flat over the month.

Although the country has avoided the recession that many forecasters predicted earlier this year the possibility of a winter slump will now be back in the frame.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimates suggest that GDP growth was flat across the last three months. Increases in services, led by engineering, film production and education – which recovered from the impact of summer strikes – were offset by falls in both manufacturing and housebuilding.

“October, however, saw contractions across all three main sectors. Services were the biggest driver of the fall with drops in IT, legal firms and film production - which fell back after a couple of strong months. These were also compounded by widespread falls in manufacturing and construction, which fell partly due to the poor weather.”

The ONS said that the dominant services sector shrank 0.2%, while the productive sector, which includes manufacturing was down 0.8 %. Construction output was 0.5%.

Rising interest rates have weighed heavily on consumers and businesses all year while the cost of living crisis has also hit the high street and hospitality sectors.

Today’s three months figure continue the trend of sluggish growth that had characterised the British economy since the initial bounce back from the pandemic.

It failed to grow at all during the third quarter of the year, although GDP advanced by a relatively respectable 0.2% in September.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, said:“Following the mild improvement in the September data, the latest GDP figures drop of 0.2% is a reminder that the gloomy outlook is here to stay. Dark clouds and early sunsets have dampened consumer spirits, which remain bruised by the continuing cost of living crisis.

“Today’s announcement should serve as a spoiler of further muted economic activity to come in the new year, particularly as the lagged impact of earlier rate hikes are still working their way into the economy.

"The industrial and manufacturing sectors remain subdued, as does retail, while demand for gas paired with weak production has led to a net negative outcome for the mining sector. The global economy remains equally tarnished, creating a challenging situation for the UK’s export activity, as demonstrated by a widening trade deficit.

Last month the Office for Budget Responsibility said GDP growth will be just 0.7% in 2024, a gloomy economic backdrop for an election year.

The latest GDP data comes on the eve of the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates. It is widely assumed that rates will be left unchanged at 5.25%, almost exactly two years to the day after they were first raised from the pandemic emergency rate of 0.1% in December 2021.