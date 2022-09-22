NFL reception statistic reveals truth about Bears passing offense

A statistic reveals truth on Bears passing offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In relation to the Bears' substandard passing offense through two weeks, the team continues to result near the bottom of the stat sheets.

A new stat shows face to how unproductive the Bears' passing offense has been through the first two weeks of football.

Nine NFL receivers -- two in the NFC North -- rank above the Bears' entire receiving corps in receptions this season.

What's more, the Bears' 153 passing/receiving yards (total) represent half the number recorded this season by the 31st overall New York Giants. Similarly, their 28 passing attempts are half the number of the Giants' attempts this season.

RELATED: Fields' 11 passes vs. Packers don't tell full story of game plan

It's becoming increasingly apparent the Bears need to improve their attempts to air out the ball. Yes, the Bears have an alibi from Week 1's torrential downpour and their success in the run game in Week 2's loss to the Packers.

But, in today's NFL, it has become increasingly more difficult to win football games without passing the ball. The team's 76.5 passing yards per game will lose more games than win them.

Rest assured, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is aware of the passing attempt concerns and is working creatively on the matter, while defending his Week 2 performance.

"We only had 42 plays. Called 19 or 20 passes," Getsy said Thursday. "So, that was pretty spot on to how we wanted to play that game." But we only had 42 snaps and when you run the ball the way that we did, I think you have to make sure you're running the ball too."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!