Recently-waived Saints RB Devine Ozigbo claimed by Jaguars

Mark Ingram’s return to the New Orleans Saints sent a couple of other players out of town. Backup running back Devine Ozigbo was waived by the Saints to open a roster spot after Ingram’s arrival, and the Jacksonville Jaguars hurried to claim him off the waiver wire. That makes sense considering the Saints first signed him from Jacksonville’s practice squad following an injury to Tony Jones Jr.

But Ozigbo isn’t the only former Saints running back getting looks around the NFL. Ryquell Armstead was released from the Saints practice squad last week and participated in a group tryout for the Green Bay Packers on Monday; Green Bay lost rookie draft pick Kylin Hill to a season-ending knee injury, so there are snaps available behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Additionally, the Saints could be seeing a familiar face in just a few weeks. The Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson to replace the injured Derrick Henry, so there’s a very good chance that all three of New Orleans’ top running backs from the 2017 season-opener will be on the field between Peterson, Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. The fact that so many former Saints players are still catching on with other teams after being let go speaks to how strong the depth chart has become in New Orleans.

List