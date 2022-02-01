Recently retired Tom Brady compares Joe Burrow to a pair of Hall of Famers

Tom Brady hopped on the ‘Let’s Go podcast’ on Monday and dished out a heap of praise for former LSU Quarterback, Joe Burrow. Of all of the traits Joe Burrow shows on Sundays, Brady’s favorite is his toughness.

“You don’t ever want to show anyone, ‘Man, you really got me good on that.’ I think what I love about Joe’s game is he does just that. He gets knocked down, he gets up and he’s ready for the next play.”

Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-leading 63 times this season. The QB in second? Ryan Tannehill. Whom the Bengals defeated in the AFC Divisional Round in Nashville. Tannehill was only sacked 48 times this season. Not only did Tom Brady praise Burrow’s toughness, but he also compared him to two Hall of Fame quarterbacks that Tom was very familiar with.

“Even watching Jimmy Garoppolo (in the NFC Championship), he banged up his thumb up really badly. He overcame that to get his team to that position. Matthew Stafford has had a lot of injuries in his career that he’s really toughed out. Some of the great qualities in quarterbacks is toughness. Brett Favre is a guy – everybody loves Brett Favre for a lot of reasons,” added Brady. “But what Brett did from the quarterback position, staying in the pocket and out of the pocket, made play after play and was as tough as they come. “Peyton Manning had an incredible streak of games before his neck injury. Being available to the team is critical because they need to count on you. Joe stands in there and makes the plays. He gets knocked down, he gets back up. And from a defensive standpoint, that’s a little discouraging, too. They see you get up and they’re like, ‘S***! I can’t get this guy out of the game.’ It’s a pretty good feeling when you know you’ve accomplished that from a quarterback standpoint.”

Related

Tom Brady trolls Ohio State while praising Joe Burrow

In the Bengals win against the Chiefs, Joe Burrow became the first quarterback to reach the super bowl as a No. 1 overall pick in his first two years. On Super Bowl Sunday, Burrow will look to do what no quarterback in NFL History has accomplished. He would be the first to win a Heisman Trophy, national championship, and the Super Bowl. Oh, and he would do this in a three-year span. That’s legendary.