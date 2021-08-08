Recently-released Saints Lorenzo Neal, Kendall Donnerson get new NFL opportunities

It’s not unusual for NFL teams to churn the bottom of their depth charts this time of year. With a week or more of training camp practice in the books and the first wave of NFL-mandated roster cuts still off in the distance (on Aug. 17, after Week 1 of preseason games), teams like the New Orleans Saints use this opportunity to reevaluate various position groups now that they’ve put together enough practice tape to make some informed decisions.

That’s why defensive linemen Lorenzo Neal Jr. and Kendall Donnerson were waived, along with rookie cornerback Lawrence Woods. And some of these players are already landing on their feet. Neal, a 325-pounder out of Purdue, quickly signed with the Denver Broncos. And Donnerson re-signed with the Carolina Panthers — before he joined the Saints for training camp, he spent most of May in Carolina for Panthers minicamps.

This follows a trend we saw last offseason, and again earlier this summer. While the Saints have lost a lot of depth, the players they’ve let go have often caught on with other teams across the league. That was the case in 2020 with many of their initial roster cuts. And it happened again during the 2021 salary cap crunch; so much so that many of their former players like Janoris Jenkins, Sheldon Rankins, and Emmanuel Sanders are scheduled to play against New Orleans this season.

So what does it mean? While this year’s roster is not as strong as what we’ve seen before, it does say a lot about their depth at some positions that castoffs are being rapidly signed by rival teams. Hopefully the reinforced position groups can make up for holes at other spots on the roster, because the Saints do have room to improve at, say, cornerback or wide receiver. It’s something to keep an eye on as the preseason approaches.

