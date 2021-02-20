Recently released players Bengals could pursue in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be active again in free agency when the new league year starts in March.

But jumping into the fray now could have its benefits too.

A handful of teams announced a wave of notable cuts this past week. And a few of those names could make sense as Bengals targets right now. While keeping in mind J.J. Watt is still out there (no matter how unrealistic), these are some of the names to know.

WR DeSean Jackson

Sep 24, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) works out prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Jackson is 34 years old and could only make it into five games last year. But those things could work against him on the open market, making him affordable and low-risk. The upside is grabbing an explosive vetean who still averages 17.4 yards per catch on his career and can space the field for others.

LB Christian Kirksey

Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Packers16 13 Hoffman

Kirksey flopped in 2020 and again had problems staying on the field, only making it in 11 games, hence the Packers showing him the door. But he’ll be a bargain and low-risk, so adding him as some veteran depth at the age of 28 couldn’t hurt.

OL Rick Wagner

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Apc Packers Vs Titans 07741 122720 Wag

Wagner is the big fish of the recent releases, especially from a Bengals perspective. There’s a chance he’s headed for retirement, but he’s only 31 years old and just put up a 77.0 PFF grade on the right side. He’d be an obvious upgrade at right tackle and maybe somehow cheaper than Bobby Hart’s current contract.

DL Kawann Short

Jul 25, 2019; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) walks to the field with a fan during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Short, 32, is a long-term success story after being a second-round pick in 2013 and sticking in Carolina since. He’s been hobbled by shoulder injuries over the past two seasons, but he could be looking for a cheap deal before the market opens and a contract would probably be a high-upside move laced with incentives, which could help massage the likely loss of Geno Atkins.

