Recently released guards could be good fits for the Bears

A couple of guards recently hit the free agent market after being released, and could be nice fits for the Bears.

As things stand, right guard is a thin position for the team. Kyle Long is retired. Rashaad Coward -who moved to right guard when Long was sidelined - was tendered a contract as a restricted free agent, so

he'll be back. But Coward was replaced by Ted Larsen late last season, and Larsen's a free agent so there's no guarantee he returns.



Could the Bears look to those newly released players to help refill the depth chart and compete with Coward at right guard?



Josh Kline, whom the Vikings released on Wednesday, could be one option. Over the past four seasons, Kline has started 59 out of 64

games for the Vikings and Titans.



Another option is Mike Person, who was released by the 49ers on Thursday. Person started 30 of 32 games over the past two seasons for San Francisco, contributing to one of the best run games in the NFL.



Whatever the Bears decide to do, they'll likely have to add at least one player.



















