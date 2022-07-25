Recently reclassified 2024 QB planning unofficial to Florida

When Billy Napier offered quarterback Davi Belfort a scholarship to play for the Florida Gators, he was a member of the class of 2025 and set to attend Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since that June 13 camp in Gainesville, Belfort has transferred to Gulliver Prep in Miami and reclassified to the class of 2024. That moves his recruiting timeline up by a full year and the first trip he’s making following the end of the July dead period is to the University of Florida.

Blake Alderman of 247Sports reported that Belfort was planning his second trip to the Swamp for Tuesday, July 25, and the South Florida quarterback confirmed things on Twitter later on in the day. Getting him on campus right now is important because there are only a handful of days left before the season starts that recruits can make contact. The dead period ended on Monday but starts back at the beginning of August.

If Belfort wasn’t able to make it to Friday Night Lights or the recruiting cookout over the weekend, it’s smart to get him on campus now. Once the season starts, scheduling gets complicated and coaches are busier preparing for gamedays.

The last time Belfort made it to Gainesville, his father, MMA legend Vitor Belfort, accompanied him and hit it off with Billy Napier. The head coach invited them back and said to bring the rest of the family, which is in step with Napier’s more personal style of recruiting.

It’s unknown just who will be accompanying Belfort on the trip, but the rising junior did say he wants to attend the same school as his sister and plans on narrowing things down to a top 10 before the start of the season.

Belfort isn’t ranked yet by any of the major services, but he’s sure to be one of the top signal callers in the state of Florida. Gators fans will be following him closely over the next year or so.

