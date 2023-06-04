Recently offered Utah OL prospect impressed by LSU visit

Baton Rouge may be quite a distance from 2025 offensive lineman Darius Afalava’s home in Lehi, Utah, but the three-star rising junior told On3’s Shea Dixon that LSU felt like home during his visit this weekend.

Afalava ranks as the No. 336 player nationally and No. 24 offensive tackle in On3’s industry rankings, and he picked up an offer while he was on campus.

He had positive things to say about his discussions with offensive line coach Brad Davis, and he said he hopes to make another trip later this summer, potentially in June or July.

It’s certainly still early in his recruitment, but LSU has a wide lead for Afalava per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine at 64.1%. The Tigers currently have just two players committed in the 2025 class, legacy offensive lineman Brett Bordelon and cornerback Jaylen Bell.

