Recently offered JUCO DL Brien Taylor sets official visit to Auburn

Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has dipped into the JUCO ranks with his latest scholarship offer, the recipient is Brien Taylor and it’s safe to say that he is excited about the offer.

“The offer, it was real exciting,” Taylor told Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. “My dog, one of my best friends, he goes there. He’s the left tackle (Dillon Wade) at Auburn. That’s real exciting that we’d be able to live out the dream if Auburn was home for me.”

Taylor and Wade have been friends since childhood and both played at Cy Fall High School in Houston, Texas. Auburn is far from the only SEC school pursuing Taylor though, he has offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Taylor is the No. 12 overall player and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports JUCO rankings. He is also the No. 2 player from Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder is currently playing his sophomore season at Blinn College and will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school. With limited time left to play he is looking to make an immediate impact at his next stop, something Auburn can offer with several players set to graduate after this season along the defensive line.

Taylor has already set an official visit to Auburn for Oct. 21, the weekend Auburn will host Ole Miss. He has also scheduled official visits to Georgia (Nov. 11) and Florida (Nov. 25) and previously took one to Oklahoma State.

Blessed and excited to receive a scholarship offer from Auburn University #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/PRWrnoQPaC — Brien Taylor Jr (Bteezy) (@BDTJ13) September 22, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire