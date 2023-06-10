Recently offered IOL Kahlil House projected to Auburn

Kahlil House was one of several recruits to visit Auburn for its OL/DL camp this week but he is definitely one of the biggest winners from Thursday’s camp.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder was offered a scholarship by offensive line coach Jake Thornton afterward and it changed his recruitment, according to a conversation House had with Auburn Undercover’s Jason Caldwell.

“It changed the game,” House told Caldwell. “It changed my recruiting. I plan on setting an OV. I plan on announcing that soon. It’s really changing. I have already shown interest here and have talked about my interest in Auburn because of how close to home it is and Auburn is a big school.”

Despite just entering the race the Tigers have quickly emerged as a team to watch with House naming them one of his top schools alongside “UCF, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Louisville and Stanford.”

Christian Clemente of 247Sports actually thinks Auburn is the team to beat as he logged a crystal ball for the Tigers to land House on Thursday. It is currently the only prediction of where he will commit.

House is the No. 783 overall player and No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Warner Robbins product is also the No. 92 player from Georgia.

The Tigers will have a fight to land him though as he has already taken official visits to UCF and Cincinnati with ones scheduled to Ole Miss (June 12) and Louisville (June 23).

