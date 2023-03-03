Recently offered 4-star defensive lineman sets first visit with Florida

The month of March looks to be a busy one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts as a laundry list of prep prospects are already lined up to visit the Swamp in the coming days.

Among those slated to get some face time with Billy Napier and his staff is 2024 four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler out of Lexington (Mississippi) Holmes County Central. The 6-foot-3-inch, 305-pound high school junior is scheduled to make his first visit with the Orange and Blue on March 9, Swamp247 confirmed.

The young lineman’s recruitment has been spearheaded by co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer — who is also in charge of recruiting for the state of Mississippi — leading to an offer in January. It appears that the staff sees something promising in the big young man based on Hibbler’s comments.

“He said the whole staff had watched my tape and they really like how I play. I know for sure he said he liked the way I come off the ball and how aggressive I am.”

As far as his familiarity with Florida’s football program, there is still a bit of work to be done. Fortunately, Spencer has been on top of that aspect of his recruitment as well.

“I watched a few of their games last year, but that is about all I know. They seem like a good school and they have a good team. From talking with Coach Spencer, they seem like they got some good coaches. Florida just seems like everyone gets along there and got good team chemistry. That is how teams get help winning when they got good chemistry like that.”

Hibbler is four-star rated and ranked No. 309 overall and No. 30 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has rated at three stars and at Nos. 527 and 49, respectively. The Mississippi State Bulldogs hold the lone crystal ball prediction from 247Sports and also lead the pack in On3’s Recruiting Predictions Machine with a 27% chance of landing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire