Recently offered 3-star receiver commits to LSU

LSU added its 17th commitment in the 2024 class on Wednesday when recently offered Houma (La.) Terrebonne receiver Kylan Billiot announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The three-star prospect chose LSU over an offer list that mostly includes Group of Five programs like Memphis, Louisiana and Arkansas State. His only listed Power Five offer came from Georgia Tech.

However, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect is seeing his stock rise. He impressed LSU’s coaching staff while attending the 7-on-7 camp this weekend, and he swiftly earned an offer.

Billiot — the No. 533 overall prospect nationally and No. 13 player in Louisiana — wasted little time committing to the in-state Tigers.

With Billiot’s commitment, LSU’s 2024 class now ranks fifth nationally according to 247Sports and ninth according to On3. LSU has now landed eight of the top 16 players in the state of Louisiana with the commitments of Billiot and Joel Rogers this week.

