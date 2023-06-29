Recently offered 2025 Ohio State target shines at Rival Camp, wins MVP

It was just over a week ago when Illinois 2025 linebacker, Christoper Burgess, attended an Ohio State camp and earned himself an offer.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 230 pound defender wasn’t done with his camp schedule, as he went south to participate in the Rivals NextGen Five-Star Pro Day in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rise of the Illinois linebacker continued as he once again performed at a high level, this time winning the defensive line MVP. At this point, it looks like the 247Sports Composite Rankings of No. 200 overall the and 19th edge rusher might be a bit low.

It is still very early in the process for Burgess, so expect the Buckeyes to try and keep their inroads from Illinois to Columbus strong.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire