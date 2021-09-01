Recently cut players the Buffalo Bills could consider adding

The Buffalo Bills finalized their 2021 roster ahead of Tuesday’s roster-cut deadline… but did they?

The Bills and teams across the league still have plenty of tooling to do over the next couple of days. Many players are currently on waivers and can be claimed while others are fresh, new free agents.

Here are recently cut players the Bills could consider adding:

CB Mike Ford, Lions

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (Gannett photo)

Ford is one of the top cornerbacks that was cut on Tuesday. Entering his fourth season, he had 31 games played and seven starts in his career so he has some experience. On the back end of Buffalo's corner unit, the Bills have little of that. In 2020, Ford graded favorably with Pro Football Focus as well. Overall, PFF graded for an 80.8 and his coverage grade was 87.6. Ford also is six-foot tall, a good frame for a defensive back.

WR John Brown

John Brown #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In a shocker, the former Bills speedster asked to be released by the Raiders on Tuesday and was. Currently the Bills don't really have a place for him on their 53-man roster unless players end up on injured reserve, however, John Brown could be a solid practice squad addition.

OL Matt Skura

Dolphins center Matt Skura. Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins cut former Ravens center Matt Skura who was expected to factor into their offensive line in 2021. After losing a position battle, the Dolphins let him go. The Bills could deem Skura an upgrade as a versatile backup at center and guard. He also has 52 career starts.

CB Jimmy Moreland

Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A shaky cornerback according to PFF with a 2020 grade of 58.5, Moreland could still be a valuable backup with the Bills. He has versatility to play both inside and outside cornerback and has made 10 starts in the past two seasons with the Football Team.

Story continues

CB Desmond Trufant

Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A 2015 Pro Bowler, Trufant was excused from Bears training camp for a personal issue and missed a chunk of time. He was then cut this week. While his play has slipped in recent years, the Bills have previously had a fondness for finding space for veteran cornerbacks. Aside from Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace, the Bills' cornerback room is rather unexperienced.

OL Jonotthan Harrison

Jets center Jonotthan Harrison. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jonotthan Harrison was on the Bills just last season but left for the Giants. He failed to earn playing time there and was cut this week. Perhaps the Bills view him as an upgrade to their offensive line depth and someone that's familiar with the scheme.

CB Lamar Jackson, Jets

New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson and Bills QB Josh Allen finally teammates. Actually there's two of these in the NFL and the cornerback, not Ravens quarterback, could interest the Bills. As a rookie in 2020, he had six starts and was up-and-down in 13 total games played.

1

1