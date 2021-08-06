Recently acquired KC NWSL players still settling in after whirlwind of abrupt trade

Walking into practice on the morning of July 21st, it was just another regular Wednesday for Katelyn Rowland, Kristen Hamilton and Hailie Mace.

Their North Carolina Courage team was in the thick of a tight battle near the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings and the trio was preparing for Friday night’s game in Kansas City.

That was until Courage head coach Paul Riley pulled each player into his office for private conversations.

They would still be traveling to Kansas City that weekend but would be playing in a different jersey. They’d been traded to Kansas City’s new NWSL team with immediate effect.

The trio was asked to say their goodbyes and then leave the practice facility due to league rules not permitting traded players to remain at their old club’s practices.

“I was quite literally speechless. I didn’t know what questions to ask, I didn’t know what to say,” said goalkeeper Rowland, who’d been with the Courage since 2016 when they were formally the Western New York Flash.

Numb with shock, the three players told their teammates the news in the locker room. Plenty of tears were shed in the arms of teammates and friends.

Before the morning was over, all three players had been ushered out of the North Carolina facility and were sitting in a coffee shop together, not knowing what to say to one another.

In Kansas City, a similar experience was taking place. The player heading the opposite way from Kansas City would be team captain and club legend Amy Rodriguez.

But the circumstances around her being made aware of the trade were not as brash as what the North Carolina players had experienced.

Kansas City head coach Huw Williams had discussed the trade with Rodriguez behind closed doors prior to the trade being made official. The deal was agreed to and there was no going back, but Williams and Rodriguez held a private discussion to discuss the logistics of the trade.

“I have a huge amount of respect and gratitude for Amy,” Williams said soon after the trade. The pair have known each other since 2014 when she first arrived in Kansas City.

Less than 24 hours after the trade was finalized the three North Carolina players were on a plane at 6 a.m. on Thursday to arrive in time for Kansas City’s practice that morning.

Rodriguez didn’t even leave Kansas City, instead, letting her new team come to her.

On Friday night, just two days after the North Carolina players learned of the deal, three of the four players included in the trade played against their former team at Legends Field — Rowland was listed on the bench.

“It was very tough emotionally for all of us,” Rowland said.

Both Rowland and Hamilton said they felt blindsided by the situation and that they weren’t given the courtesy to be involved in any of the discussions.

“I don’t think there was any ill will from either of the coaches or the organizations, I get it, it’s business,” Hamilton said. “For us, it was how quick it happened and how sudden it felt with just no warning at all. It was kind of the punch to the gut.”

The situation from start to finish was quick, even by regular trade standards. North Carolina first reached out to Kansas City regarding the trade during KC’s bye-week. Within 72 hours the deal was done.

The trade, and others like over time in the league, has led to questions about the impact of such abrupt trades on the players involved.

So why did the trade happen so quickly?

Christian Lavers, Kansas City’s director of sport and chief soccer officer, believes it’s because of the urgency to get a deal done in the middle of the season.

“It wasn’t a lot of time,” Lavers said. “Obviously, it’s the midpoint of the season which adds a little bit more urgency in this as people are looking for how to continue to move forward and make progress in the second half.”

From the top of the organization with co-owners Chris and Angie Long to the bottom, Kansas City’s organizational goal is to provide a healthy environment for its players.

The club has done a great job of that for the new incoming players. Associate general manager Derek Shoare met with the three players upon their arrival to Kansas City and helped get them settled in with the club.

The trio was also put up in a hotel until the weekend before returning back to North Carolina to permanently move their belongings. They were also provided with groceries and money for other necessities.

“When it happens it’s difficult and we certainly empathize with that,” Lavers said. “But we’re going to do everything we can to make those players feel comfortable and make them feel excited to be here and to very quickly bring them into the fabric of the team.”

But being abruptly uprooted from a place these players have called home for multiple years is still a hugely stressful experience.

Both Hamilton and Rowland had been at the Flash and Courage for six and four seasons, respectively, while Mace had only recently been traded there in 2020.

Rowland had a side job coaching youth soccer that she immediately had to drop and is yet to find a new job in Kansas City.

There were also talks about postponing the trade until after the game between the two teams.

Part of the discussion between Williams and Rodriguez was whether to hold off on announcing the trade until after the game, but they eventually decided to just rip the bandaid off and get it out of the way.

Ideally, none of the players involved in the trade were even supposed to play last Friday. North Carolina’s coach, Riley, had already floated the idea out that none of the players would play at all.

But a COVID-19 outbreak among the North Carolina squad forced Rodriguez into a quick debut, while the new KC players decided that they’d well jump right in.

“That’s why we’re here, it’s why we do what we do,” Hamilton said. “It kind of just was a conversation of we don’t want to force you to do anything you don’t want to do.”

The game finished in a 0-0 tie, with both Hamilton and Mace clicking quickly into the forward line. A week later, Rowland made her debut in a 2-1 loss at the Portland Thorns.

The three players are only now beginning to feel like life is slowing down a bit for them.

“It was a whirlwind, we couldn’t catch our breath for a week, a week and a half,” Rowland said. “I don’t think that any player ever should have to go through that, or person for that matter.”