Recent Wisconsin WR decommit now overwhelmingly favored to land with Oregon
It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday.
Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again.
According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now.
247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment.
We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect.
Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
85
LV
WR
Rivals
3
5.5
LV
WR
ESPN
3
75
LV
WR
On3 Recruiting
3
85
LV
WR
247 Composite
3
0.8483
LV
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Las Vegas, Nevada
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022
Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022
Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Wisconsin Badgers
Texas A&M Aggies
Utah Utes
Washington State Cougars
Boise State Broncos
Film