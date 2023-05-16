Recent wave of MLB 'cheating' allegations against Rays and Yankees’ Aaron Judge misses a massive point

May 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) follows through on an RBI sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The word “cheating,” applied to either the Tampa Bay Rays or the New York Yankees in 2023, is more than just irresponsible. It’s ignorant.

Last week, WFAN's Craig Carton and Evan Roberts asserted without evidence that the Tampa Bay Rays were “probably cheating” because of their uncharacteristically strong offense this season.



Then, a similar thread of confusion arose in Toronto on Monday night, when the Yankees’ Aaron Judge glanced several times into the dugout before hitting an eighth-inning home run. The Jays’ broadcast highlighted it, and the internet buzzed with questions over whether Judge was “cheating.”

Since that word has surfaced twice in week, it’s probably now worth making a crucial point that dispels both allegations:

The era of sign stealing is over, because -- and we’ll put this in all caps -- THERE ARE NO LONGER ANY SIGN SEQUENCES. Because of PitchCom technology, for the first time in baseball history, THERE IS NOTHING TO STEAL.

Here is some history:

For more than a century, catchers used their fingers to signal to the pitcher which pitch to throw. Sometimes this was as simple as 1 for a fastball, 2 for a curveball, and so on.

Often, and especially with runners on base, catchers used sign sequences, or a series of fingers that tried to conceal the true sign. For decades, runners on second base peered in and tried to decode those sequences and pass them to the batter. This was legal.

With the advent of the replay room in 2014, teams began using video and algorithms to decode the sequences, and pass that information to runners on second. Between 2017 and 2019, the Houston Astros stole the signs without runners on base, and passed them directly to the hitters through audio cues including the banging of a trash can behind the dugout, the ringing of a telephone, flashing lights in the outfield, and more.

The electronic sign stealing era was in full swing during those years, when the MLB offices fielded frequent complaints from teams about their competitors. In the 2018 National League Championship Series, for example, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers asked the league to investigate one another.

Over time, these allegations tapered off, both because of MLB’s increased vigilance and the public embarrassment that befell the Astros when they were caught.

The advent of the PitchCom system in 2022 ended the era of sign-stealing completely, because it ended signs. Catchers no longer put down fingers; they and the pitchers push buttons.

According to a league source, close to 100 percent of pitchers are now using the PitchCom device. MLB is no longer chasing club-on-club sign stealing complaints. It is over.

Pitch tipping, however -- that’s when the pitcher does something to telegraph what he is about to throw, such as flaring his glove on a change-up -- continues.

Detecting tipping is legal, as is passing it along to teammates. In fact, it’s regarded as one of the fine arts of baseball, the beautiful game within the game. I would bet an expensive dinner that the Yankees had a tip on Toronto pitcher Jay Jackson, and that the bench and Judge were on top of it. Call it a strong hunch.

And you know what? That is one hundred percent allowed. Baseball people believe that if their opponent can pick up on a tell, it’s fair game. According to a source, the Minnesota Twins had a tip on Yankee pitchers in a series last month, and the Yankees felt it was on them to clean it up. They didn’t blame the Twins.

After Monday’s game, Jays manager John Schneider struck a similar tone.

“Kind of odd that a hitter would be looking in that direction,” Schneider said. “He’s obviously looking in that direction for a reason … [we’ll] dive into it a little more tonight and tomorrow and make sure we’re doing everything we can to make ourselves susceptible to tendencies.”

People who know the game, like the Blue Jays themselves, know that Judge was not “cheating.” Nor were the Rays when they played the Yankees.

And that, hopefully, is that.