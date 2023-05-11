Recent visit and a growing relationship has quarterback Blake Herbert interested in Rutgers football

Blake Hebert is a name to watch, the class of 2025 quarterback already becoming one of the most highly recruited quarterbacks in the Northeast.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback from Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) holds Power Five offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Virginia. He is a three-star recruit and the top-ranked player in Massachusetts in the 2025 class per 247Sports.

On Thursday, he added several more Power Five offers including from Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Last season as a sophomore, he was an impressive 111-of-185 for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception.

In mid-April, Hebert visited Rutgers for a spring practice.

“Things are great! It’s always an awesome time down in Jersey,” Hebert said of his April visit to Rutgers. “They are building something special there.”

In terms of Rutgers, Hebert is in the beginning stages of his relationship with the program and specifically Kirk Ciarrocca.

The Rutgers offensive coordinator was hired in January from Minnesota, where he held the same role. Hebert said the communication with the program has been strong.

“It’s been really good with Rutgers! I have been building a really good relationship with coach Ciarrocca and I can definitely see that progressing even more in the future,” Hebert said. “I am able to get on the phone with them a good amount and have really good conversations with them.”

Hebert is currently training five days a week, a regimen that started in January when he returned back to school.

It will be a busy offseason for Hebert, who plans to camp at Clemson, Tennessee and Wake Forest. He also has several other visits planned as his recruitment starts to get more engaged.

“Right now I have Penn State, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Tennessee planned,” Hebert said. “I am working on setting up a couple others.”

Hebert figures to continue to build his recruitment up over the next few months, as evidenced by his busy Wednesday that saw him secure his first SEC offer as well as three more ACC offers.

“I’m super grateful and excited about all of the offers I’ve received so far,” Hebert said. “Looking forward to building those relationships as well as meeting with the schools who are showing interest.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire