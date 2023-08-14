Recent USF commit Keon Young receives CU Buffs offer

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been a recruiting madhouse since Deion Sanders came to town. Coach Prime is setting things up nicely for the future after landing several big commits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes.

On Sunday, three-star safety Keon Young, a class of 2025 prospect who recently transferred into Lakeland High School (Fla.), announced an offer from Colorado, per his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Lakeland is the same high school where CU freshman cornerback Cormani McClain played. The five-star McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to play for Coach Prime and the Buffs last winter in a massive move.

Young, however, committed to USF on Aug. 2, although we know things can change quickly, especially with high school players. Young also owns offers from USC, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Charlotte, Oregon, Oregon State, Toledo, South Carolina, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

The Florida safety still has two years left of high school before entering college.

