Recent travel arrangements have Mystics' forward Elena Delle Donne 'sick of it' originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Mystics star Elena Delle Donne became the latest WNBA player to voice her displeasure with the league's commercial travel arrangements with a few fiery Instagram posts this week.

She posted an uncomfortable picture of her squeezing her 6-foot-5 frame between the seats of the coach section, as the team flew to Los Vegas for their game against the Aces.

"We're sick of it," Delle Donne said. "We deserve more."

The disrespect didn't stop there as Delle Donne stated: "a 50-60-year-old man told me he could cross me up."

Travel arrangements for WNBA players have been the latest topic of concern for the league. Los Angeles Sparks' head coach Derek Fisher posted a photo of disgruntled and displaced Sparks' players waiting for transportation after a nationally televised victory.

The caption read: "So after a hard fought win on national television @la_sparks are right back to reality that these women are not being treated like the best athletes in the world!! #facts #hastochange#comeonnow"

The WNBA's travel woes also made headlines last season when the Las Vegas Aces rekindled the long-running issue when their journey to the Mystics took 24 hours.

