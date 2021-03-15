Recent trade pickup Duane Underwood Jr. confident he can help Pirates' pitching staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Adamski, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 14—Join the conversation

()

Duane Underwood Jr. spent his first 8 1/2 years as a professional with one organization. Joining the Pittsburgh Pirates was a whole lot of new — but not without some familiar faces.

"I actually knew a few of the guys just from working out in offseason and just being around the game," Underwood said. "It's been an easy transition."

Underwood, a right-hander, had trained with Pirates shortstops Cole Ticker and Kevin Newman. But there was another connection that was serendipitous for a player who, at the time, couldn't have known he would be traded. Underwood this past offseason had interactions with Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin.

"And when I met him, I didn't even realize he was the daggum pitching coach, which was even cooler," Underwood said, showing the southern heritage of a man who was born in North Carolina and went to high school in Georgia. "He called me and was like, 'Remember that guy?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' He was like, 'Yeah, that was me.' And I was like, 'All right, that was pretty cool.' "

Unlocking Underwood's considerable potential now rests, in large part, on the relationship between him and Marin blossoming.

A 2012 second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs acquired by the Pirates in a March 7 trade for infielder Shendrik Apostel, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Underwood three times was listed among Chicago's top 10 prospects by MLB.com, peaking at No. 4.

Over 30 appearances in the majors over the past three seasons, Underwood has used a four-pitch repertoire that included a mid-90s four-seam fastball, a two-seam sinker, changeup and curveball.

Per MLB statcast, he has been getting swings and misses, exhibited by high whiff rates and a 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings rate. But the problem for Underwood at the MLB level has been this: When hitters make contact, they hit it hard, exhibited by a high average exit velocity and the eight home runs he has allowed in 36 1/3 innings.

"We like the stuff," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "When we started talking about him and talked to Oscar and (bullpen coach Justin Maccage) about his stuff, I know we like that. That's always first and foremost. An opportunity to get him in camp and let it play out, let our guys get our hands on him, but we definitely like the stuff."

Underwood said he added a slider to his pitch mix over the offseason while pitching in the Puerto Rican winter league.

"It's developed really well," Underwood said. "I'm excited to show it."

Underwood hasn't had that chance yet in a game situation for the Pirates in Grapefruit League play. When he does, general manager Ben Cherington indicated it will be with an eye to fit him in for 2021 as a reliever.

"We like his stuff and how it might play off in the bullpen," Cherington said.

For his part, Underwood played it diplomatically, though he let it be known he prefers to start. Of his 160 minor league appearances, 125 were as a starter.

"I think I have a lot of talent," Underwood said. "I think I can strive for either a starting role or a role in the bullpen. Really whatever this team needs.

"I've had success at both, but I feel like I've really worked hard. I think I can start. I think there are a lot of innings in this arm, a lot of really good innings. I want to prove myself."

An advantage for Underwood being in the bullpen is the Pirates appear to have at least six starters already, and with 2 1/2 weeks until Opening Day, it would be problematic to have him stretched out and ready to start by then anyway.

The Pirates relievers corps, though, is just as deep.

"Whatever I can do to prove myself, I plan on doing that," Underwood said. "Put my best foot forward. Whatever happens, happens. But I do believe in my skill and talent and what I have going forward."

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers tender Robert Spillane

    The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected [more]

  • Notre Dame’s Selection Sunday … For 2022

    Perhaps Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner can be a source of motivation for Mike Brey and the 2021-22 Notre Dame men’s basketball team. The age discrepancy between the two — Pastner is 43 and Brey turns 62 this March 22 — is fairly vast, but both had a recent four-year spell that appeared to spell coaching doom. Out of nowhere, Pastner’s Yellow Jackets won the ACC Tournament this year.

  • Chiefs beef up offensive line in latest 3-round mock draft projection

    This mock draft could provide two starters for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line.

  • The Talk: CBS launches internal investigation into Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s racism discussion

    Viewers accused Osbourne of ‘gaslighting’ her co-host during Wednesday’s episode

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • John Brown cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • David Benavidez shrugs off missing out on Canelo sweepstakes ahead of Ronald Ellis bout

    David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.

  • Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards’ post-fight comments: ‘You ain’t getting a title fight’

    Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.

  • Players Championship payout: See how the $15 million purse was split

    With a massive $15 million purse, see how those who made the cut at TPC Sawgrass were paid at The Players.

  • Gregg Popovich has perfect perspective on Ben Simmons’ game and jumper

    Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich summed up Ben Simmons' game and how much his jump shot matters perfectly Sunday night. By Noah Levick

  • NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed

    CBS is unveiling the bracket for March Madness 2021. The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.

  • Kohli hits form against England after "chat" with India managers

    India skipper Virat Kohli revealed Sunday that India's managers had "a chat" about his batting form before his unbeaten 73 steered India to a seven-wicket win over England to level their T20 series.

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dana White shares photo showing just how badly Belal Muhammad’s eye was poked

    This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.

  • Ben Simmons has response to Wizards broadcaster’s overrated claim

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has a perfect response to the Washington Wizards broadcaster's claim.

  • Draymond Green reacts to Kyle Kuzma’s performance during Lakers’ comeback win vs. Pacers

    Following Kyle Kuzma's team-high 24 point effort against the Indiana Pacers to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comeback, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.