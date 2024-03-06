Recent trade might point to Bears’ plans for No. 9 pick to pair with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears have a chance to pick Caleb Williams at the NFL draft. Beyond that, however, they have a chance to give him a quality offensive teammate with the No. 9 pick, eight spots after they take Caleb at No. 1.

Many will say the Bears need to take a wide receiver at No. 9, but some will say the Bears need to go for a premium offensive lineman. Let’s remember that the Detroit Lions took Penei Sewell not that long ago in the NFL draft and have developed a top-level offensive line. Building their offensive line has helped the Lions become one of the best teams in the NFL. If the Bears go with an offensive lineman at No. 9, Caleb Williams probably wouldn’t mind.

However, a recent trade might indicate the Bears will go with a receiver, not an offensive lineman. As Bears Wire reports, the Chicago organization has traded for an offensive lineman:

“The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire offensive lineman Ryan Bates in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

“The deal is pending a physical and the official start of the new league year on March 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

“Not many people were expecting a deal to be made, but that is why you always have to expect the unexpected in the NFL. We know that the Bears are going to want to protect whoever is playing quarterback for them in 2024. Adding a player like Bates, an experienced veteran with versatility at guard and center, should be able to help them do that.”

This might mean the Bears will go with a receiver at No. 9, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire