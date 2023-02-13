Recent Super Bowl champs do not have high paid running backs

Another NFL season is in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Looking back on the NFL champions since 2009 no champion has had a leading rusher that made more than $2 million as their base salary. The Cleveland Browns, however, have one of the highest-paid running backs on the roster in Nick Chubb.

Another example of the change in offense in the modern NFL as it has become a passing league. It would be safe to assume that teams spending significant dollars on the run game are not ultimately able to take home the Lombardi.

With that information in mind, it’s safe to wonder if keeping Chubb on his current deal is best for the Browns. Chubb is a great player but could the money be spent on the passing game and get the team a better result? Ultimately I do not want to move on from Chubb but the information does suggest paying running backs is not winning championships anymore.

Take a look at the leading rusher from the last 14 Super Bowls and their base salary: pic.twitter.com/sBC97Upzh0 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 13, 2023

