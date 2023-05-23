After recent spate of gambling suspensions, could Chiefs see attrition due to violations?

The Kansas City Chiefs run a tight ship, but in today’s game, few teams are able to avoid unexpected suspensions due to their players’ actions.

Several stars have faced penalties and lost playing time due to league rules regarding this new sports-betting fad, including Detroit Lions receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, and Stanley Berryhill. Their suspensions sent a clear signal from the NFL that they will come down with an iron fist against whoever violates league policy relative to the sports betting scene, and many fans are wondering if players from their favorite team might be next on the chopping block.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s David Purdum put together a highly informative article on the subject on Monday, detailing the mixed signals that the NFL has been giving on gambling. His sources also indicated that the league wasn’t done with its investigations even after a slew of suspensions earlier in the offseason.

“In the wake of five players being suspended in April, the NFL is investigating a second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy,” he wrote.

Whether this “second wave” might affect the Chiefs or not is unknown, but Kansas City’s players would be wise to steer well clear of the league relative to this inflexible rule outlined in the most recent collective bargaining agreement. Players who bet on NFL games have been issued year-long suspensions. Players who placed bets on non-NFL games from team facilities have been issued lesser suspensions.

If a key suspension were to come to pass against one of the Chiefs’ star players, the team’s efforts to defend their newly won Super Bowl championship in 2023 could take a major hit early next season.

Advertisement

More News!

Chiefs Check-in: NFL rule changes unlikely to benefit Kansas City NFL owners vote to approve flexible scheduling for 'Thursday Night Football' ESPN FPI forecasts Chiefs' win total along with playoff, Super Bowl chances

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire