Recent rumor explores possibility of Bill Belichick being traded to NFC team

Rumors have been flying surrounding the New England Patriots, most notably ahead of the trade deadline. However, a recent rumor involves a potential trade involving coach Bill Belichick.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio prefaced his comments by stating he wasn’t reporting the news as fact, but he did mention hearing the Washington Commanders could be interested in dealing for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Trading away a coach is not out of the ordinary. In fact, it’s how Belichick became the headman of the Patriots. New England sent a first-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft for the rights to hire Belichick. The rest, quite literally, is history.

“I heard something over the weekend, and I’ve been trying to think of the best way and the best time to talk about it. And, it’s not a report,” Florio said on “PFT Live”. “Look, when you’re plugged into everything that’s happening, and you talk to a lot of different people, you hear things.

“And you hear certain things that make you say, ‘Whoa, hmm, that’s interesting.’ And what I heard over the weekend from someone I know and someone I trust that made me say, ‘Whoa, that’s interesting’ is the possibility that the end result for the Commanders is a trade with the Patriots for Bill Belichick.”

It would be a franchise-changing decision for New England to trade away Belichick. He has been a mainstay within the organization and is the architect of two separate dynasties.

However, the Patriots have struggled in the post-Tom Brady era. A change of scenery might be good for an organization that is falling behind the rest of the NFL.

