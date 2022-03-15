Recent reports suggest Raiders could be frontrunners to sign CB Stephon Gilmore

Levi Damien
No defensive position has been more coveted since the free agent negotiating period started yesterday than cornerback. The top prize, of course was former Patriots CB JC Jackson. The Raiders were said to be among those bidding for his services, but Jackson chose to team up with Derwin James with the Chargers.

The next in line is another former Patriots cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. As of day two, he was still on the board. And he had three teams that reportedly heavily interested — the 49ers, Jets, and Raiders.

Late Monday, the 49ers took themselves out of the running, signing former Chiefs CB Charvaius Ward, seemingly leaving the Raiders and Jets as the only teams mentioned by name to have interest in Gilmore.

Then ESPN’s Rich Cimini came out disputing previous reports the Jets were ever interested in Gilmore.

A few hours later, the Jets made their move at cornerback, signing former Seahawks CB DJ Reed.

And then there was the Raiders. It’s, of course, important to note one of the initial reports, despite mentioning just three teams by name, also said “several teams”, so anything can happen should one or more of them up their offers.

But as of now, the signs suggest reason for positivity in terms of the Raiders possibly landing the Pro Bowler Gilmore. If it happened, it would certainly ease some fans’ minds about whether the Raiders can come out of free agency with an upgrade at one of their biggest need positions.

