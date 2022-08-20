Recent Raiders cut WR Demarcus Robinson to sign with Ravens

It didn’t take long for Demarcus Robinson to find a landing spot. Once thought of as a potential starter when the Raiders signed him this offseason, he was ultimately beaten out by Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and Tyron Johnson and thus was released in the first wave of cuts.

The #Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, per @KatzBrosSports. A new target for Lamar Jackson and a fresh start for Robinson, who met with Baltimore today and has agreed in principle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

A four-year starter for the Chiefs, Robinson was let go this offseason and signed on with the rival Raiders. No doubt with visions of showing his former team they made a mistake in letting him go. But it just wasn’t meant to be.

Robinson was solid, but not spectacular during his time in Kansas City and that was not enough to beat out the tough competition in Las Vegas, especially with two of the starting spots already spoken for by All Pro Davante Adams and Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.

Coming into camp it looked like a four-horse race between Robinson, Hollins, Cole, and Johnson. Hollins stood out and appears to have won a starting job, while Cole and Johnson have drawn praise. Adding the emergence of DJ Turner as a potential reserve slot receiver and return man and Robinson couldn’t keep up.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire