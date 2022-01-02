Recent Pac-12 bowl game history further fuels laughing-stock narrative

When looking at college football as a whole and focusing on the Power 5 conferences, there’s very little debate that the Pac-12 doesn’t currently hold the bottom spot in the power rankings.

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff, only two teams from the Pac-12 have been included (Oregon in 2015, Washington in 2017), and only one team has made it to the championship (Oregon in 2015). The Pac-12’s 5-year streak of not having a team included is the longest of any Power 5 conference currently.

Outside of the playoff, things aren’t going very well for the Pac-12 when it comes to bowl games either. This year, the conference finished with an 0-4 record in bowl games, highlighted by Oregon’s loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, and Utah’s loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

To make matters worse, things didn’t prove to be much better last year, with the conference going 0-2 in their pair of appearances.

So what was the last bowl game that a Pac-12 team as won? Well, it’s time for Oregon fans to show a little bit of pride. The answer is the 2019 Rose Bowl, where Justin Herbert and the Ducks came from behind to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers in the Grandaddy of Them All.

That was 732 days ago.

Here are all of the disappointing bowl results since then for the Pac-12:

2022 Rose Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes 48, Utah Utes 45

2021 Las Vegas Bowl

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers 20, Arizona State Sun Devils 13

2021 Alamo Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooner 47, Oregon Ducks 32

2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah State Aggies 24, Oregon State Beavers 13

2020 Fiesta Bowl

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Iowa State Cyclones 34, Oregon Ducks 17

2020 Alamo Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns 55, Colorado Buffaloes 23

2019 Rose Bowl

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks 28, Wisconsin Badgers 27

