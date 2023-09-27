Recent Oklahoma offer decommits from Michigan State

As the Sooners look to wrap up their 2024 recruiting class, there’s a new target on their radar in four-star safety Reggie Powers III.

Powers, who hails from Dayton, Ohio, received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 22. On Sept. 26, he decommitted from Michigan State.

“Thank you, MSU staff and fans, for all the love and support,” Powers said via social media. “After much consideration with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I appreciate you all. Go Green!”

Powers is the No. 36 safety in the 2024 class and the No. 24. player in the state of Ohio.

In addition to the Spartans and the Sooners, he holds notable offers from Ohio State, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Boston College, UCLA, and West Virginia.

Thank you MSU Staff and Fans for all the love and support. After much consideration with my family I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I appreciate you all. Go Green! https://t.co/v4CHAvwdHs — Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) September 26, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners have a pair of safeties committed for the 2024 class in Jaydan Hardy and Mykell Patterson-McDonald. However, given the rotation at safety we’re seeing in 2023, one can never have too much depth at the position.

Michigan State is working through a coaching search midseason in the aftermath of the Mel Tucker scandal and firing.

Potentially, that’s opened the door for the Oklahoma Sooners to add more talent to an already stacked 2024 recruiting class.

