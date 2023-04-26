Recent Oklahoma addition Brenen Thompson among ESPN’s best transfer players

The Oklahoma Sooners made a splash Monday evening with the addition of transfer portal target Brenen Thompson. Jumping from the Texas Longhorns, Thompson provides Oklahoma with another player that will figure into the competition they’re having at WR2.

He’s a fast dude, running sub-10.5 in the 100-meter and in his lone catch of 2022, he put that on display. As a former four-star prospect coming out of high school, Thompson’s talent is there. Now it’s about earning an opportunity to put it on display week in and week out.

But the Sooners got one of the best players in the portal this spring. Thompson came in at No. 17 on ESPN’s ranking of best transfer portal (ESPN+) prospects in the spring window.

Thompson was the No. 143 prospect in the 2022 class out of Spearman, Texas. He ran a 10.38-second 100-meter dash as a high school junior and had offers from some major programs, including Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Oregon. He played in nine games this past season for the Longhorns and had one catch for 32 yards. How he fits at Oklahoma: It was imperative for the staff to add depth at wideout after losing leading receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to the NFL, Theo Wease (four TDs) to Missouri and tight end Brayden Willis (seven TDs) to the NFL. The Sooners did that this offseason with Thompson, Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony and tight ends Austin Stogner and Blake Smith. – Tom Van Haaren, ESPN

The Sooners are playing a numbers game at wide receiver and Thompson’s speed will put him in the mix for snaps opposite Jalil Farooq. He could also be featured in the slot, rotating with Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman.

Because of his game-altering speed, Oklahoma’s other skill position players will find more space to work with as teams account for Thompson with safety help.

Thompson is a big play threat every time he touches the football. His ability to make people miss in the open field and run away from the defense will stress Oklahoma’s opponents. They’ll have to account for him every time he steps on the field, or he’ll be gone before the defense realizes what happens.

