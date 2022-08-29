Recent Notre Dame season openers in prime time

For the sixth time in eight years, Notre Dame will open the season with a game in prime time. And why not? TV networks will do whatever it takes to maximize exposure of college football’s most prominent programs, and Notre Dame definitely is among them. Of course, playing so well in recent years doesn’t hurt.

With this happening so frequently of late and this year’s opener against Ohio State perhaps the most anticipated yet, it only makes sense to look back at when the Irish have played their first game of the season under the lights recently. College football shines a little brighter whenever those lights come on, especially when the teams are starting with a clean slate. Even if everything goes south for the rest of the season, you can’t take away the feeling this atmosphere provides for the players, coaches and fans present.

Here’s the recent history of the Irish’s season openers at night:

2021: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) runs past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Akeem Dent (27) during the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball as Louisville Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) pursues in the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Sep 1, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Texas 50, Notre Dame 47 (2OT)

Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) dives and scores the game winning touchdown past Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Nyles Morgan (5) in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Notre Dame 38, Texas 3

Sep 5, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (45) at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeats Texas 38-3. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

2006: Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10

Sep 2, 2006: Atlanta, GA, USA: Notre Dame wide receiver (83) Jeff Samardzija pulls in a pass past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cornerback (2) Kenny Scott in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Notre Dame won 14-10. Photo By Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports

