Recent NHL champions make deals aiming to go on another run

Back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay wasn’t the only recent Stanley Cup winner to bolster itself at the trade deadline for the playoffs.

St. Louis, Washington and Pittsburgh all made moves in hopes of recapturing some old magic this spring.

The Blues traded away another member of the 2019 Cup team in Oskar Sundqvist to upgrade on defense with Nick Leddy.

The Capitals brought back Marcus Johansson, whom they traded away before winning the Cup in 2018.

And the Penguins shuffled out two roster players to add winger Rickard Rakell.

