Recent NFL top 100 list snubs 4 Cowboys, names 4 others

Not every great player is going to receive the accolades they deserve, and by far, the Dallas Cowboys receive their fair share of media coverage. However, facts are facts and in a recently-released top 100 list of NFL players, several Cowboys players were left off the list.

There are almost 1,700 roster spots in the NFL each week, and that doesn’t include players on IR or practice squads. A player must be the best of the best to rank in a top 100 list; being left out of such a collection doesn’t mean a player isn’t at the top of his profession. But when looking at other players at their position who made the list, there’s a reason to think some of Dallas’ representatives were snubbed.

Here’s a look at which Dallas players made Pete Prisco’s Top 100 over at CBS Sports, and who he left out.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He has essentially morphed from an off-ball linebacker to an elite edge rusher, registering 13.5 sacks last season. That takes a ton of talent.

Parsons is considered by many to be the top non-QB in the league after his two-year start, but Prisco has him towards the tail end of the top 10. Ahead of him sit edge rushers Nick Bosa (No. 4) and Myles Garrett (No. 5).

These three are constantly linked together in the discussion for best edge defender. Those who consider Parsons’ ability in other facets of defensive playmaking tend to rank him higher, those who focus on a player’s ability at their primary deployment make the argument Prisco makes here. No harm though.

No. 25 Zack Martin

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

He remains one of the game’s best inside players, but his run blocking tailed off a bit last season. He didn’t allow a sack in 2022.

Martin continues to be one of the top offensive linemen in the game and is the constant for the Cowboys’ group. The surefire Hall of Famer is the top interior OL named, and fourth overall behind three OTs (Trent Williams 10th, Lane Johnson 18th and Andrew Thomas 24th).

The Eagles’ Jason Kelce is the next iOL at No. 42 and the next guard listed isn’t until Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio at No. 49.

No. 48 CeeDee Lamb

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Lamb broke out in a big way in 2022 with 107 catches and nine touchdown receptions. It was a big leap forward from his career-best 79 catches in 2021.

Gauging the top receivers in the game is certainly one of NFL fans favorite pastimes. Lamb is consistently compared to Philadelphia’s AJ Brown, who comes in one spot ahead here.

Justin Jefferson (7) is the only WR in the top 10, Tyreek Hill comes in at No, 12 and the top 20 has Ja’Marr Chase (16) Davante Adams (17), and Stephon Diggs. Cooper Kupp checks in at No. 26 before the big lull to Brown.

No. 75 Stephon Gilmore

He played one season with the Colts in 2022 and did a nice job in coverage for their defense. He might not be the same player he was earlier in his career, but the Cowboys traded for him for a reason. He’s still quite good.

The acquisition of Gilmore could pay huge dividends for Dan Quinn’s defense that was routinely hampered by inadequate play from the CB2 spot. Once again healthy, Gilmore proved his demise had been greatly exaggerated, but it’s a fair concern over how long he can maintain such a level at the age of 34.

Gilmore is the sixth-highest rated CB, a group led by the Jets’ Sauce Gardner at No. 15.

Snubbed? QB Dak Prescott gets honorable mention

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As the list of honorable mentions is lengthy and not in alphabetical order, it can be safely assumed Prescott is ranked No. 102 on the list. His turnovers were certainly maddening in 2022, but if other player’s circumstances such as injury and supporting cast were considered, this feels to low for Prescott’s body of work.

QBs dominated the top of the rankings, going 1-2-3, so there’s clearly an appreciation for the most important position. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow man the posts, followed by fellow AFC signal callers Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence at No.s 22 and 23 and Aaron Rodgers at No. 29.

The first NFC QB is Jalen Hurts at No. 31. The egregious one ahead of Prescott though is Chicago’s Justin Fields checking in No. 78.

Tables don’t need to be flipped over, as long as Kirk Cousins is noted as being behind Prescott. Ranking as the ninth-best QB in the league isn’t a wrong assessment, it’s just not making it in the top 100 that feels off.

Snubbed. CB Trevon Diggs

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs being named the second-best corner on his roster is one thing that can be debated, but leaving him outside the top 100 seems to be a prisoner of the bad take echo chamber. In three seasons, Diggs has a First-Team All-Pro nod, two Pro Bowl nominations and 17 interceptions. The game’s best receivers do not have standout games against him.

Between Gilmore and Diggs rank Tariq Woolen, Patrick Peterson, Darius Slay and AJ Terrell as the remaining top 10 CBs.

Snubbed. RB Tony Pollard

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pollard has still yet to take the field as the lead dog in his team’s rushing attack, but the talent is clearly there. He’s one of the five best runners in the game looking at both traditional metrics such as YPC and advanced analytics such as elusiveness and yards after contact, not to mention him being one of the better receiving backs in the game.

Keeping him out of the top 100? OK, maybe, but not when Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara make the cut.

Snubbed. DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Look, I get it. Sacks get the accolades but it’s tiring not seeing Lawrence mentioned with the game’s best. He returned to the Pro Bowl this past season, so there was some acknowledgement but the lack of respect he gets still sits wrong here.

Lawrence was top 20 in total pressures in 2022 with 59 and ranked second overall in stops with 49. He was tied for sixth with three forced fumbles, recovered two others and scored a TD. His ability as both a rusher and rush defender is met by few in the league, but because the sack totals are low he gets jilted like this.

