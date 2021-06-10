Recent Navy grad blocked from joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Navy football star who was set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no longer allowed to join, per The Capital's Bill Wagner.

The backdrop: Cameron Kinley signed with Tampa Bay on May 1, as a Trump-era policy enabled service academy graduates to pursue professional sports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

That policy was reversed by President Biden's new Secretary of the Navy, Thomas W. Harker.

Kinley’s request to delay his commission was denied three days before graduation, and his agent said the Navy will not allow Kinley to appeal the decision.

Point of intrigue: Wagner points out that three other recent service academy graduates are being allowed to join the NFL, all signing as free agents.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.