Recent LSU recruiting addition named among most impactful flips in 2024 cycle

Recruiting can be a fickle thing, and even when you have a player on board, it isn’t over until they sign on the dotted line — or sometimes after.

Decommitments and flips are part of the game, and it stealing away a player pledged to another school (especially a rival) can give a team quite a bit of momentum on the trail.

LSU has been the victim of this at times this cycle, losing cornerback Ondre Evans to SEC foe Georgia, but it recently pulled off a flip of its own as it convinced five-star offensive tackle Weston Davis to join the class despite having previously committed to Texas A&M.

On3 deemed that one of the most impactful flips in the 2024 cycle.

As Texas A&M has struggled along through this season under Jimbo Fisher, much of the speculation has centered around whether the Aggies will bring him back for another season in 2024. On the recruiting trail, teams have taken advantage of that uncertainty, and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been LSU. The Tigers are pushing for a number of A&M commits, and they’ve already flipped one, landing On3 five-star offensive tackle Weston Davis at the end of October. The Tigers used their proximity to his home in Beaumont, as well as their early development of young linemen to pull off the flip. Now they turn their attention to recent Aggies decommit Dre’lon Miller, as well as current pledges Gabriel Reliford and Terry Bussey.

The Tigers’ class had fallen out of the national top 10, but it’s back in with the addition of Davis as coach Brian Kelly looks to finish strong with his third signing class.

