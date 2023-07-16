Who is recent Iowa PWO commit Trent Cakerice?

The Iowa program is synonymous with walk-ons that turn into future difference makers.

The Hawkeyes were treated just last season to a former walk-on transformed into an everyday starter in defensive back Quinn Schulte. A product of Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Schulte registered 71 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in the 2022 season. He is expected to be a starting safety for Iowa again in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So, the historic and recent track records are there for walk-ons to join the Iowa program, develop and then step into starring roles.

One of the latest names to join that storied group of Iowa walk-ons is Grundy Center High School defensive tackle Trent Cakerice. The 6-foot-5, 235 pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Iowa as a preferred walk-on back on July 5.

“Thank you to my family and friends that helped support me through this process and special thanks to all of the coaches that I have had past and present for getting me here! This is a special opportunity and I won’t disappoint. GO HAWKS,” Cakerice wrote in his social media announcement.

Advertisement

The Grundy Center product received his preferred walk-on offer from the Hawkeyes in early June after taking part in Iowa’s offensive line and defensive line camp. He chose the black and gold over interest from Kansas State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Wayne State.

Cakerice tallied 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and returned one interception for a touchdown last season to help lead Grundy Center to the Class A state championship. He also registered a 36-6 record as a heavyweight wrestler.

Cakerice caught up with Hawkeye Report’s Blair Sanderson to discuss his decision to pick Iowa.

“Honestly, Iowa was the end goal. Once I got the preferred walk-on opportunity, I knew I was going there. Some other schools were in contact and I’m thankful for their time and effort, but the Hawks seemed like the perfect scenario,” Cakerice told Sanderson.

Advertisement

The draw to play for a program he was familiar with and one that has routinely delivered some of the best defense in the country was the biggest selling point.

“Probably the biggest reason I want to play for them is their amazing defense and knowing that they do a great job at developing defensive linemen,” Cakerice said.

Cakerice joins Central Lyon safety and linebacker Graham Eben and Kuemper Catholic tight end DJ Vonnahme as preferred walk-on commits in Iowa’s 2024 class.

More Football!

Iowa football ticket sales in a 'really good spot' ahead of 2023 season

SWARM Collective expands with new vodka for consumers

247Sports tabs Iowa wide receivers as position group with most potential improvement

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire