Recent history shows 49ers' staggering investment at running back

Recent history shows 49ers' heavy investment at running back

The 49ers' trade for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night was the latest investment the franchise made at the position.

San Francisco has attempted to build a running back room that can be interchangeable depending on the circumstance, whether it be through free agency or the NFL draft.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis reminded everyone on Twitter of the 49ers' investment at the position through the draft.

Then in 2022, San Francisco utilized another third-round pick to select running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Landing McCaffrey now has caused the 49ers to use even more of their draft currency.

As part of the trade, the Panthers received a 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-round pick in 2024 for the 26-year-old running back.

Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski provided the figures for San Francisco's free agent additions at the position.

49ers spending on their backfield



- Christian McCaffrey 2023 2nd, 3rd, 4th, plus 2024 5th rd pick

- Jerrick McKinnon 4 years $30 million

- Tevin Coleman 2 years $10 million

- Kyle Juszczyk 5 years $27 million

- '22 3rd round Tyrion Davis-Price

- '21 3rd round Trey Sermon — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 21, 2022

The 49ers famously handed out the largest contract to then-oft-injured running back Jerick McKinnon, who signed a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco in 2018.

San Francisco also spent money on Tevin Coleman, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract in 2019 and left in 2021, but since has returned to the Bay Area for a second stint with the 49ers.

Finally, the latest back that general manager John Lynch has spent significant money on is fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension in 2021.

Despite the amount of draft capital and money the 49ers had to commit to McCaffrey; Lynch feels as though it's a trade that will pay off for the franchise.

