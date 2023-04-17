Should recent history of Round 1 TEs scare Bengals away?

While the Cincinnati Bengals keep getting projected to take a tight end in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the position quietly remains one of the tougher ones to get right in the pros.

Tight ends have one of the tougher developmental curves of any position in the NFL upon arrival in the pros, which makes it near impossible for teams to hit well.

Just look at a graphic outlining the first tight ends taken over the last decade for proof. The Bengals pop up there with Tyler Eifert from 2013 and the rest of the list isn’t all that encouraging:

The first TEs taken over the last 10 drafts! Who will be the first tight end off the board in 2023?🤔 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4gqdkw9yXZ — NFL (@NFL) April 15, 2023

Fans will argue certain names here, of course. Eifert battled injuries. Hunter Henry showed flashes of greatness but peaked at a nine-touchdown season. More recently, T.J. Hockenson has already been traded and Kyle Pitts has scored three times in 27 games.

This isn’t suggesting the Bengals should avoid the position in the first round. But they need to stick to their evaluations and get it right, whether that’s in the opening round or much later. Waiting until the second or third round could still net them a tight end more productive than a first-round classmate, especially this year given how deep the class seems.

More Latest News!

Bengals talk about Drew Sample's return to TE room Bengals hosted UC LB Ivan Pace Jr. on pre-draft visit Bengals listed as great fit for Dalvin Cook if Vikings cut RB

Follow all of your favorite Ohio teams at Bengals Wire, Buckeyes Wire and Browns Wire!

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire