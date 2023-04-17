Should recent history of Round 1 TEs scare Bengals away?

Chris Roling
·2 min read

While the Cincinnati Bengals keep getting projected to take a tight end in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the position quietly remains one of the tougher ones to get right in the pros.

Tight ends have one of the tougher developmental curves of any position in the NFL upon arrival in the pros, which makes it near impossible for teams to hit well.

Just look at a graphic outlining the first tight ends taken over the last decade for proof. The Bengals pop up there with Tyler Eifert from 2013 and the rest of the list isn’t all that encouraging:

Fans will argue certain names here, of course. Eifert battled injuries. Hunter Henry showed flashes of greatness but peaked at a nine-touchdown season. More recently, T.J. Hockenson has already been traded and Kyle Pitts has scored three times in 27 games.

This isn’t suggesting the Bengals should avoid the position in the first round. But they need to stick to their evaluations and get it right, whether that’s in the opening round or much later. Waiting until the second or third round could still net them a tight end more productive than a first-round classmate, especially this year given how deep the class seems.

