Recent former Notre Dame quarterbacks in their first NFL starts

With Ian Book getting the start for the New Orleans Saints this coming week, it brings many other former Notre Dame quarterbacks to mind. Specifically, we like to think of those in recent years who have been made starters for NFL teams and how they did in their debuts. Here are how these quarterbacks who once donned the gold and blue did in when they were first charged with NFL offenses in games:

Sept. 10, 2017: DeShone Kizer, Cleveland Browns

Sep 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) scrambles during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

20 for 30, 222 yards, one touchdown, one interception, sacked seven times in 21-18 loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 26, 2010: Jimmy Clausen, Carolina Panthers

Sep, 26, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) calls signals at the line. The Bengals defeated the Panthers 20-7 at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

16 for 33, 188 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in 20-7 loss vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Nov. 6, 2008: Brady Quinn, Cleveland Browns

Nov 6, 2008; Cleveland, Oh, USA; Cleveland Brown quarterback Brady Quinn (10) throws pre-game against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Brown Stadium. Photo By Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

23 for 35, 239 yards, two touchdowns in 34-30 loss vs. Denver Broncos

Dec. 28, 2003: Jarious Jackson, Denver Broncos

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jarious Jackson #17 of the Denver Broncos, who got the start against the Green Bay Packers, reacts after being pulled in the second quarter during a game on December 28, 2003 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Broncos 31-3 to win the NFC North Division. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

4 for 9, 41 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in 31-3 loss at Green Bay Packers

Sept. 5, 1993: Rick Mirer, Seattle Seahawks

Dec 12, 1993; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Rick Mirer (3) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

20 for 27, 154 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, sacked four times in 18-12 loss vs. San Diego Chargers

Nov. 26, 1992: Kent Graham, New York Giants

Dec 12, 1992; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants quarterback Kent Graham (10) in action against the Phoenix Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

12 for 28, 151 yards, zero touchdowns in 30-3 loss at Dallas Cowboys

Sept. 4, 1988: Steve Beuerlein, Los Angeles Raiders

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Steve Beuerlien #7 of the Los Angeles Raiders drops back to pass against the San Diego Chargers during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 4, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won 24-13. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

13 for 29, 171 yards, zero touchdowns in 24-13 win vs. San Diego Chargers

