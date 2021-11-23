Recent Florida decommit Isaiah Bond picks up offer from LSU

The LSU Tigers have recently offered recent Florida Gators commit Isaiah Bond. The two-way player is listed as an athlete but viewed as a wide receiver at the college level. The top 100 prospect has seen plenty of interest including three SEC teams and a future SEC squad.

“I am going to sit back and evaluate my options again,” Bond told On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday. “Georgia is a school I could visit because it is so close, and I have looked into taking a visit to Texas, but nothing is set. My decommitting could open things up with new schools, so I just want to take some time to see.” – Per On3

Bond mentioned the other three schools are where he is looking but it remains to be seen if LSU can get into play. The one aspect hindering the Tigers is the lack of a head coach and no inclination as to what time of offense and defense they will be running in 2022.

Isaiah Bond’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 83 8 2 Rivals 4 90 7 8 ESPN 4 108 9 9 On3 4 208 18 6 247 Composite 4 86 8 1

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-10.5 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 23, 2021

A visit has not been scheduled

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

