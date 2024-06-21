Can recent experience help Glasgow cope with altitude factor?

Glasgow don't just have to beat the Bulls in their own backyard on Saturday. They also have to beat the altitude if they're to come away from South Africa with the URC crown.

How will the players cope with the challenging conditions? Ex-Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland international Chris Paterson has offered an insight.

"I think players learn quite quickly and Glasgow obviously played there reasonably recently," he told BBC Scotland's Rugby Podcast.

"You'll have an experience of it, but the altitude has an effect, of course it does. It's harder to get oxygen in your lungs, you feel it, but you burst through it.

"It's almost like, from my experiences playing in the high altitude, once you get your second wind, as you imagine for those who've played sevens tournaments, the end of the first tie, you think, 'I can't put one foot in front of another, I'm absolutely broken', but somehow you can go on and play three or four more ties.

"But knowing how you're going to feel at what point, and the fact that you're going to get through it, I think is where it has less of an effect.

"And if that experience has been recent, as it was in the middle of May for a lot of the Glasgow players, then hopefully it has less effect."