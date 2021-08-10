Recent Craig High grad dies in car crash

Aug. 9—JANESVILLE — The man who died in a one-car crash in Janesville on Saturday night was Grant R. Mullen, 18, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday.

Mullen graduated from Craig High School this spring. He is the son of two Janesville School District teachers: Mark, who teaches physical education at Craig and just retired as wrestling coach, and Carrie, who teaches at Roosevelt Elementary School.

The Janesville School District will offer counseling to any student or staff member who requests it, said Patrick Gasper, district spokesman.

The crash occurred around 10:46 p.m. at a curve near the western end of Palmer Drive, near Lions Beach. Mullen's car crossed the centerline, hit the curb on the south side of the road and continued 46 feet into a wooded area, according to a police report.

Mullen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Mullen died from injuries sustained in the crash. The medical examiner is conducting additional testing.

This death remains under investigation.