After recent commitments, Oklahoma Sooners move inside top 5 in 247Sports team rankings

It’s been quite the summer for the Oklahoma Sooners. A 2023 recruiting class that hadn’t made much movement before June has been like an Oklahoma heatwave, burning up the recruiting trail the last few months. That continued on Friday night as the Sooners did a two-step, landing speedster Anthony Evans and athletic defensive back prospect Makari Vickers.

That brings the Oklahoma Sooners commitment count to 22 as the 2022 season gets underway. A recruiting class that was ranked in the 40s before June 1 has risen all the way into the top five of 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

With five-star prospect David Hicks still trending in Oklahoma’s direction, the Sooners have a great shot at landing a top-three class in the 2023 cycle.

Let’s see where Oklahoma ranks after the commitments of Anthony Evans and Makari Vickers.

Northwestern Wildcats

July 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 207.58

Washington Huskies

July 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California; Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer speaks during Pac-12 media day at Novo Theater. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 207.62

Michigan State Spartans

Oct. 30, 2021; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans fans celebrate after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 13

Total Points: 208.14

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Alicia Devine/Democrat

Total Commits: 14

Total Points: 212.11

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov. 26, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Total Commits: 21

Total Points: 212.28

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Trey Morrison (4) recovers a fumble that he returns for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 17

Total Points: 213.43

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire talks to the crowd during the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game against North Florida, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

Total Commits: 25

Total Points: 220.64

Baylor Bears

Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Total Commits: 24

Total Points: 221.33

Louisville Cardinals

U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham, left, has a laugh during U of L’s first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon. Feb. 28, 2022. Alton Strupp/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Commits: 14

Total Points: 224.92

South Carolina Gamecocks

The USC football team held its first preseason football practice at the USC practice fields on Aug. 5, 2022. The team’s head coach is Shane Beamer. ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 230.70

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sept. 11, 2021; Fayetteville; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

Total Points: 235.14

Oregon Ducks

Nov. 27, 2021; Eugene; Oregon Ducks fans sing during a time out during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 16

Total Points: 245.39

USC Trojans

March 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 17

Total Points: 255.83

Penn State Nittany Lions

April 23, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin high-fives a young fan prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 258.24

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov. 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 21

Total Points: 261.36

Florida Gators

Sept. 18, 2021; Gainesville; Florida Gators fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 261.71

Miami Hurricanes

New head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on Dec. 7, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program’s history. Mark Brown/Getty Images

Total Commits: 17

Total Points: 264.31

Clemson Tigers

Dec. 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-Its during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 268.62

LSU Tigers

April 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 21

Total Points: 277.54

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan. 15, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Total Points: 278.68

Ohio State Buckeyes

April 17, 2021; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 284.57

Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables poses with former players and family during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 22

Total Points: 284.84

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

April 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

Total Points: 285,58

Texas Longhorns

Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team compete against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 22

Total Points: 286.53

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 21

Total Points: 298.26

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire