Here are the recent coaching moves in NCAA D-I men's and women's golf

It's been a busy couple months of head-coaching hires in NCAA Division-I men's and women's golf.

Here are the moves that have happened so far:

(Teams are listed in order of their final national ranking from 2023-24 season)

Men

19. East Tennessee State: Aaron O’Callaghan, Wake Forest (assistant), replaces Jake Amos

32. Purdue: Andrew Sapp, Purdue (assistant), replaces Rob Bradley

37. LSU: Jake Amos, East Tennessee State, replaces Chuck Winstead

38. VCU: TBD, replaces Andy Walker

51. San Diego: Evan Emerick, USC (assistant), replaces Chris Riley

58. South Carolina: Rob Bradley, Purdue, replaces Bill MacDonald

109. Louisiana-Monroe: Nathan Weant, Louisiana-Monroe (assistant), replaces Tim Baldwin

139. UAB: Charlie Hoyle, Iowa (assistant), replaces Matt Whall

194. Eastern Michigan: Andy Walker, VCU, replaces Bruce Cunningham

220. Austin Peay: Easton Key, Arkansas State (assistant), replaces Robbie Wilson

170. Georgia State: TBD, replaces Chad Wilson

186. Belmont: Daniel DeLuca, Belmont (assistant), replaces Scott Flynn

261. Rider: TBD, replaces Jason Berry

Women

8. Texas: Laura Ianello, Arizona, replaces Ryan Murphy

16. Arizona: Giovana Maymon, Texas A&M (assistant), replaces Laura Ianello

23. Georgia: Erika Brennan, USF, replaces Josh Brewer

27. Cal: Sofie Aagaard, Washington State, replaces Nancy McDaniel

37. South Florida: A.J. Newell, Michigan (assistant), replaces Erika Brennan

59. Minnesota: Matt Higgins, Minnesota (assistant), replaces Rhyll Brinsmead

60. North Carolina State: TBD, replaces Page Marsh

65. Augusta: TBD, replaces Carolina Haase-Hegg

72. Colorado: TBD, replaces Anne Kelly

83. Grand Canyon: Brent Nicoson, Indianapolis, replaces Lauren Gisesecke

89. North Florida: TBD, replaces Joanne Berglund

94. Washington State: TBD, replaces Sofie Aagaard

226. Eastern Michigan: Josh Brewer, Georgia, replaces Stephanie Jennings

234. Southern Illinois: TBD, replaces Cindy Bodmer

Rice (new program): Joanne Berglund, North Florida