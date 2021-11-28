Recent B/R article highlights 3 trade targets for Boston Celtics to add playmaking, scoring

The Boston Celtics need to shake up their roster with some consolidatory trades, with too many talented role players to play, and not quite enough star power to prevent their offense from being easy to game plan against. And while adding a star via trade would be the obvious solution to such a situation, it is not so easy to pry them loose from teams given their status as stars in the first place.

But finding players just below that threshold who more strongly complement the team’s two star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is less of a tall order, and a topic we will see plenty of ink spilled on in the coming weeks. In fact, we are already seeing such articles percolate up through the wider NBA media sphere, such as that recently published by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

It’s no secret the team needs more playmaking, shooting, scoring, and size, and Buckley offers up a trio who address some or all of the above — let’s take a look at the trade targets he has in mind.

Their uneven start has analysts asking if the fit is right. https://t.co/HtSRlqIqx8 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 28, 2021

Terrence Ross - guard

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For Buckley, the Orlando Magic veteran addresses Boston’s “underwhelming scoring options beyond Jayson Tatum and Brown,” and his ability to slash to the cup would be a boon if he was cheap enough of a trade target.

We are less confident he makes sense to address the team’s “general lack of spacing” given he is shooting just 31.5% from deep this season and has been around or below 35% from that range for the last three seasons.

Kyle Anderson - forward

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The B/R analyst sees Anderson as another logical target for the Celtics due to his potential to “perk up Boston’s playmaking and perimeter defense,” two areas where he has a track record of success with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“If his early success from distance holds up, he would offer relief on that front,” adds Buckley, referencing the UCLA product’s success from deep this and last season, over which he has connected on 36.1% of his treys.

Dejounte Murray - guard

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

By far our favorite of the three options Buckley suggests, the San Antonio Spurs floor general would have a pricy ask, but might just be the best option plausibly separable from their current situation.

Murray, “who’s engineering a breakout season but still may not quite scratch the San Antonio Spurs’ itch for a true franchise focal point” would likely require multiple firsts and young talent if he was available at all, is a near-ideal fit for what this team needs.

We don’t expect him to become free any time soon, but Boston ought to be making calls to see if he — or a player like him — is.

