Recent Auburn visit ‘exceeded every expectation’ for four-star CB Blake Woodby

Auburn is trending upward regarding recent Ohio State decommit Blake Woodby, and a visit this weekend may have sealed the deal.

Woodby, a four-star cornerback who backed off his pledge to Ohio State on May 16, stopped by Auburn this weekend to kick off his schedule of four summer official visits. Ahead of his visit, experts from both On3 and 247Sports submitted predictions for Woodby in favor of Auburn, and Auburn coaches made sure to treat Woodby as a top priority during his stay.

“It went great. The visit exceeded every expectation I could possibly think of,” Woobdy said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “Coach Crime had the red carpet laid out for me. Coach Rohan (Gaines) did a great job of keeping in contact with me, stayed with my parents throughout the whole time they were here. Today was my mom’s first ever visit she ever went on, she loved it. She felt like she could feel comfortable with me coming here. It was great, great visit.”

Auburn pulled out their top defensive recruiters for their pitch to Woodby, defensive backs coaches Wesley McGriff and Charles Kelly. Woodby told Auburn Undercover that he barely ate his food at dinner because the trio talked football for over an hour. Woodby’s relationships with McGriff and Kelly, as well as Auburn’s “family atmosphere”stood out the most to Woodby on his visit.

Auburn boosted its stock over the weekend, but Woodby is not ready to announce his commitment. According to 247Sports, Woodby will visit Cincinnati, Ohio State, Maryland, Oregon, and Georgia before making his decision, which could come during football season. Woodby does plan to return to campus for Big Cat Weekend beginning July 27.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire