Recent Alex Caruso trade is comparable to signing of future NBA Finals MVP, per ESPN's Woj

Mar 31, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M alumnus Alex Caruso is a new member of the Oklahoma City Thunder following a trade from the Chicago Bulls.

After breaking the news Thursday, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski compared the deal to when the Golden State Warriors signed small forward Andre Iguodala in July 2013.

Sixers Wire

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Recent Alex Caruso trade is comparable to signing of future NBA Finals MVP, per ESPN's Woj